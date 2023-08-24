Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,474 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.18% of CONMED worth $37,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in CONMED by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,402,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,944,000 after acquiring an additional 335,974 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CONMED during the fourth quarter worth about $15,964,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in CONMED during the first quarter worth about $13,655,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CONMED by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,654,000 after acquiring an additional 127,857 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in CONMED by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 619,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,898,000 after acquiring an additional 113,530 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNMD shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CONMED from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CONMED has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

CONMED Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:CNMD opened at $107.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.82. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $71.09 and a one year high of $138.47. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. CONMED had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $317.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 28.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CONMED news, Director Brian Concannon sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.01, for a total transaction of $104,756.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,308.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,867 shares of company stock worth $1,272,293. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CONMED Profile

(Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

