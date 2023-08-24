Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stake Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Asana were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Asana by 120.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Asana in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Asana by 47.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Asana by 765.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in Asana in the first quarter worth about $223,000. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $22.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.01. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. Asana had a negative return on equity of 121.25% and a negative net margin of 63.97%. The firm had revenue of $152.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASAN. DA Davidson downgraded Asana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Asana from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.48.

Insider Transactions at Asana

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,795,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,192,803 shares in the company, valued at $879,486,499.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 507,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $10,160,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,700,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,840,066.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $1,795,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,192,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,486,499.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,387,500 shares of company stock worth $29,787,350 and sold 359,959 shares worth $8,933,088. Corporate insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

