Anutthara Bharadwaj Sells 2,548 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.35, for a total value of $469,723.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 191,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,229,100.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, August 18th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $449,070.70.

On Monday, August 14th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,739 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $947,752.61.

On Friday, July 21st, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $437,140.60.

On Friday, June 16th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $452,306.40.

TEAM stock opened at $191.69 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $267.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of -101.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.56.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

