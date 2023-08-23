XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Position Boosted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 140.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in XPO were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in XPO by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after acquiring an additional 34,158 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at XPO

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $85,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at $178,752. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on XPO. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on XPO from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on XPO from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark boosted their price target on XPO from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on XPO from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on XPO in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.87.

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $69.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.97, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.22. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $76.77.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 0.97%. XPO’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

XPO Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

