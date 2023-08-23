WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund (NYSEARCA:WBAL) Stock Price Up 0.2%

WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund (NYSEARCA:WBAL – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.93 and last traded at $25.93. Approximately 1,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.88.
WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.93.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 5 Best Fintech Banks to Invest in Now
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 Smart AI ETFs For Intelligent Passive Investing Needs
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- 4 Reasons Zoom Video is Ready to Rock Into a Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.