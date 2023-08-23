West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Shares Down 1.2%

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$102.22 and last traded at C$102.88. Approximately 160,101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 204,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$104.10.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, CIBC reduced their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$144.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on West Fraser Timber
West Fraser Timber Stock Performance
West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16) by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$2.16 billion during the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 0.5349696 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
West Fraser Timber Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
Further Reading
