West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Shares Down 1.2%

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$102.22 and last traded at C$102.88. Approximately 160,101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 204,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$104.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CIBC reduced their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$144.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.73 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$109.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$104.17.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16) by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$2.16 billion during the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 0.5349696 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.