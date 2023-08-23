Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 11,613 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,613 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $29,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $29,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $227,040.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,956 shares of company stock valued at $8,923,120. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.08.

Alphabet stock opened at $129.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.79. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $133.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

