Truist Financial Corp Sells 400,659 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 80.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400,659 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 169,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,029.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 660,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 601,645 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 12.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 565,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 64,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 126.8% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 84,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 47,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

MPW stock opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $15.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 61.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,054.55%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MPW shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

