Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Travel + Leisure worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 475,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,640,000 after buying an additional 49,368 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 28.0% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 27.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 85,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 18,485 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TNL opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $33.57 and a 12-month high of $46.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.69.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.77 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TNL. TheStreet upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

In other news, CAO Thomas Michael Duncan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $122,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,729.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

