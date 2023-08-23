Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Trims Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 66.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,891 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 13,456 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 284,714 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $18,825,000 after buying an additional 162,417 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 217,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,432,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $908,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,686 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on STX. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.74.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 0.6 %

STX opened at $65.89 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $79.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.87.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -109.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,375.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.