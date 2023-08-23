Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 1,487 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Snap-on by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Snap-on by 7,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Snap-on Stock Performance
Shares of SNA opened at $264.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.67. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $200.75 and a twelve month high of $297.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.72. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11.
Snap-on Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on
In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total value of $5,575,379.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,412,967.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total value of $5,575,379.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,412,967.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $2,197,223.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,806.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,244 shares of company stock valued at $15,473,850. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, August 14th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.83.
Snap-on Company Profile
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
