Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Reduces Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 52.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sun Communities by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,744,000 after buying an additional 591,348 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,378,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,084,000 after buying an additional 160,880 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,323,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,012,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,739,000 after buying an additional 222,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,999,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,631,000 after buying an additional 174,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SUI stock opened at $120.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.73, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.03. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.63 and a 1-year high of $164.59.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($1.23). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $863.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 202.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Sun Communities from $168.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Sun Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,221,612.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,060 developed sites and approximately 48,180 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

