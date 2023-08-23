Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 212.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,964 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter valued at about $610,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 199,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 50,056 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter worth about $50,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 244,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 151,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 57,237 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FYBR stock opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.30. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $30.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

FYBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 500.com reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

