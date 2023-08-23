Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 3,629 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in AES were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in AES by 5,681.8% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in AES by 3,172.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

Insider Transactions at AES

In other AES news, Director Maura Shaughnessy acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $243,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,126.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alain Monie purchased 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maura Shaughnessy purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,126.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

AES Price Performance

AES stock opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The AES Co. has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of -29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.33.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). AES had a positive return on equity of 36.65% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. AES’s payout ratio is -108.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AES. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AES

AES Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.