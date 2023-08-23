Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Makes New $441,000 Investment in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.11% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 528.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 523,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,256,000 after purchasing an additional 440,292 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,450,000. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,672,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 62,289 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,184,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ISCV opened at $53.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.25. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $47.24 and a one year high of $60.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.06 and its 200-day moving average is $53.45.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.