Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 416 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 610,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,650,000 after purchasing an additional 31,546 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 24.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,034,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 31.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 26.0% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $492,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UTHR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.44.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $231.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.61. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $201.65 and a twelve month high of $283.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.11. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.67. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 41.29%. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total transaction of $1,366,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,336,154.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total transaction of $609,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,398.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total transaction of $1,366,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,336,154.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $5,939,595. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

