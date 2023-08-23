Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 3,043 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 155.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,435,000 after purchasing an additional 592,266 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,604,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,579,000 after acquiring an additional 384,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,636,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,498,000 after acquiring an additional 340,288 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,311.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,474,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,464 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,775,000 after acquiring an additional 46,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $91.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.80. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.56 and a 52-week high of $93.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.51.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Interactive Brokers Group

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.