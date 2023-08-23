Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 183.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,523,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 48.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the first quarter worth about $388,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 121.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after buying an additional 94,910 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after buying an additional 680,165 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Price Performance

Shares of SCCO opened at $79.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $87.59. The company has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.47 and a 200 day moving average of $74.96.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.05). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 34.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 2,400 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $195,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,992. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $43,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,613.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 2,400 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $195,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,400 shares of company stock valued at $274,404. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

View Our Latest Report on SCCO

About Southern Copper

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.