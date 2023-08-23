Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,622 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,121,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 361.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,720,184 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $134,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $99,081,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 1,155.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,054,536 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $84,584,000 after purchasing an additional 970,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,198,808 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $94,888,000 after purchasing an additional 558,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $8,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 349,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,786,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $2,779,728.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $8,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 349,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,786,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 408,034 shares of company stock valued at $33,741,133 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Trading Down 5.9 %

NYSE BBY opened at $74.23 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $93.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.53.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

See Also

