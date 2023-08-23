Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,958,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bruker by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $723,588,000 after buying an additional 487,688 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Bruker in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,145,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bruker by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,042,000 after buying an additional 291,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bruker by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,167,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $148,134,000 after buying an additional 218,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $62.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.83. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $84.84.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.82 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BRKR shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bruker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 37,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,459,345.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,217,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,866,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bruker news, CFO Gerald N. Herman sold 14,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $1,074,131.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,964.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 37,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,459,345.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,217,344 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,866,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

