Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 801 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Lear were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Lear by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,259,000 after purchasing an additional 993,216 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lear by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,728,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $241,115,000 after acquiring an additional 693,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,288,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,492,000 after acquiring an additional 344,005 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lear by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,277,000 after acquiring an additional 234,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Lear Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE LEA opened at $140.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.83 and a 200-day moving average of $138.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.58. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $114.67 and a 52 week high of $157.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on LEA. StockNews.com began coverage on Lear in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lear from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lear from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lear from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $416,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,134.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $416,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,134.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,390,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,132 shares of company stock valued at $6,321,732. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

