Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Tompkins Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tompkins Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Stock Performance

Tompkins Financial stock opened at $52.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tompkins Financial has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The company has a market capitalization of $748.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $64.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.54 million. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 11.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tompkins Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,049,000 after purchasing an additional 51,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,579,000 after buying an additional 46,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,515,000 after buying an additional 41,413 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 24,199 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 230.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 19,724 shares during the period. 63.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.