Tetragon Financial Group (LON:TFG) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.70 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.85 ($0.13). Approximately 7,425 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 16,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.90 ($0.13).

Tetragon Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Tetragon Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.11%. Tetragon Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12,222.22%.

Tetragon Financial Group Company Profile

Tetragon Financial Group Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Tetragon Financial Management LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Tetragon Financial Group Master Fund Limited. It was formerly known as Tetragon Credit Income Fund Limited. Tetragon Financial Group Limited was formed on June 23, 2005 and is domiciled in the Guernsey, Channel Islands.

Further Reading

