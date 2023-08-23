Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has $277.31 Million Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,159,381 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 54,704 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned about 0.23% of HDFC Bank worth $277,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 11,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HDB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $62.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $55.22 and a 12-month high of $71.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.12.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 22.03%. Analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

