StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PATK. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PATK stock opened at $80.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.92. Patrick Industries has a 12 month low of $41.75 and a 12 month high of $87.36.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.05. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $920.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patrick Industries

In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $1,403,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,259,975.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $1,403,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,259,975.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $1,070,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,425,488.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,050,934 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patrick Industries

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 2.1% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 38.5% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 20,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

