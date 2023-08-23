StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on NorthWestern from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on NorthWestern from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

NWE stock opened at $52.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.34. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.16). NorthWestern had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 49.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,267,000 after buying an additional 1,690,016 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NorthWestern in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,295,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 42.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,792,000 after purchasing an additional 711,238 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,285,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,637,000 after purchasing an additional 660,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the fourth quarter worth $35,293,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

