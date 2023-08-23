StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on APA (NASDAQ:APA)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

APA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of APA from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of APA from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

Get APA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on APA

APA Stock Down 2.9 %

APA stock opened at $42.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. APA has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $50.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 3.53.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. APA had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 117.05%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that APA will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in APA by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in APA by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in APA by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in APA in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in APA by 2,535.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.