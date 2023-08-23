StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Performance

Shares of RCON stock opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. Recon Technology has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCON. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Recon Technology in the first quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Recon Technology by 846.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,492,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Recon Technology by 161.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 27,151 shares during the period. 15.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

