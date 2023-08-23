StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MBLY. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.

MBLY stock opened at $34.74 on Wednesday. Mobileye Global has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -217.13.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.64 million. On average, analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $100,382.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 122,650 shares in the company, valued at $4,645,982. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,382.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 122,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,982. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBLY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,617,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,891,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Mobileye Global by 109,114.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 449,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,470,000 after acquiring an additional 449,552 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,126,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. 8.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

