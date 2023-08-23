StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

KDP has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.13. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $39.82. The company has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,386.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

