Spire Wealth Management Raises Stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,863 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,843 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,904 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 4,817 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RIVN opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $40.86.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 38.91% and a negative net margin of 200.97%. Rivian Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 208.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.89) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RIVN. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $452,730.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $452,730.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $49,698.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,423 shares of company stock valued at $793,029. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

