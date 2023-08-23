Spire Wealth Management Has $127,000 Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,230,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,394,000 after buying an additional 536,373 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,274,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,220,000 after buying an additional 94,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,706,000 after buying an additional 2,599,728 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,851,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,288,000 after buying an additional 38,114 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,407,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,399,000 after buying an additional 1,693,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Organon & Co. from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

OGN opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.56. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 142.40% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 37.97%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.