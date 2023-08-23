Spire Wealth Management Grows Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in Kellogg by 95.3% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after purchasing an additional 207,392 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 16.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Kellogg by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Kellogg by 46.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Kellogg by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on K. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $6,594,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,017,397.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $39,088,000. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:K opened at $60.76 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $60.71 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.91 and a 200 day moving average of $66.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 33.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.40%.

About Kellogg

(Free Report)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.