Spire Wealth Management Acquires 28,047 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,047 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.1% of Spire Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $29,695.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $29,695.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,956 shares of company stock worth $8,923,120. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $129.08 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $133.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.08.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

