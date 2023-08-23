Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Shares Down 5.4%

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.60 and last traded at C$2.62. 258,371 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 416,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.77.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SKE. CIBC lowered their price objective on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$14.00 price target on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$431.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

