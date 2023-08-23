SIMEC Atlantis Energy (LON:SAE) Stock Price Down 2.4%

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (LON:SAE – Get Free Report) dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.03 ($0.01). Approximately 496,620 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 903,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.05 ($0.01).

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,039.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.13. The company has a market cap of £7.41 million, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.24.

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited engages in the design, construction, installation, testing, operation, and maintenance of power projects in the United Kingdom and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Turbine and Engineering Service, and Project Development. It is involved in the tidal power generation; designs, supply, and maintenance of tidal turbines; and hydro development services.

