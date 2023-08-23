Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,902 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STX. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $65.89 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $79.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -109.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on STX. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,375.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile



Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

