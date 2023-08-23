Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public (LON:RIII) Shares Down 2.1%

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited (LON:RIII – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,850 ($23.60) and last traded at GBX 1,865 ($23.79). 2,626 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 7,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,905 ($24.30).

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £110.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,957.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,973.69.

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a GBX 11.75 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public’s dividend payout ratio is -518.81%.

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Company Profile

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of small-cap companies. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All share index. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company was founded in 1963 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

