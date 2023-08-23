Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Stake Boosted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 945.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of RRX opened at $149.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.52. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $111.84 and a 52 week high of $166.00.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RRX. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RRX

About Regal Rexnord

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.