Portland Global Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Portland Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 158,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,437,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.4% during the first quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,906,000 after purchasing an additional 17,187 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 24.0% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 27,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 93,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $129.08 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $133.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. 51job reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.08.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,956 shares of company stock valued at $8,923,120. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

