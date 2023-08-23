NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NLOK opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $30.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NortonLifeLock

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 5.8% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.7% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 124,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 23.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

