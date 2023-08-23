NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of NorthWestern worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in NorthWestern by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in NorthWestern by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NWE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on NorthWestern from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

NorthWestern Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $52.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.43. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $61.24.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.90 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 11.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

NorthWestern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 85.33%.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

