New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on New Mountain Finance from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance stock opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. New Mountain Finance has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $13.47.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 45.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 5.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its stake in New Mountain Finance by 7.2% during the first quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 496,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after buying an additional 33,553 shares in the last quarter. 31.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.