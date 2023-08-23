New Age Brands (OTCMKTS:NWGFF) Shares Up 32.1%

New Age Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:NWGFF – Get Free Report) rose 32.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 15,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.
New Age Brands Trading Up 32.1 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28.
About New Age Brands
New Age Brands Inc, an agricultural services company, offers turnkey growing infrastructure and services for the licensed growers and processors of luxury marijuana crops at its agri-campuses in Washington State. The company also, through its subsidiary, Kured, LLC, operates as an online CBD and lifestyle company.
