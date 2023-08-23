Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.02 and last traded at $40.10. 33,332 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $40.13.

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $522.10 million, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMFC. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $219,000.

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF Company Profile

The Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (TMFC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Motley Fool 100 index. The fund tracks an index of 100 of the largest US companies identified by any of the Motley Fool publications, including the top companies in the Motley Fool IQ Database. TMFC was launched on Jan 29, 2018 and is managed by Motley Fool.

