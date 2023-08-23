Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,694 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.2% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 2,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 5,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $986,161.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,595,892.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 5,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $986,161.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,595,892.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edmond Eger sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total value of $357,113.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,338.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,206 shares of company stock worth $1,685,274. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $190.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.99 and a beta of 1.57. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $107.18 and a one year high of $208.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.62.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $231.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.43 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 75.18% and a net margin of 17.21%. Analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MANH. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $184.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.50.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

