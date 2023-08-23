Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 202.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,066 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 6,016.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,529 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 369,899 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $21,898,000 after purchasing an additional 65,500 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $649,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on LPX shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $59.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.70. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $79.56.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.04 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 32.54%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Further Reading

