Lithium Chile (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 13,235 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 53,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.
Lithium Chile Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.59.
Lithium Chile Company Profile
Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition and development of lithium properties in Chile and Argentina. The company also explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in a lithium property portfolio consisting of approximately 111,978 hectares in Chile and 20,800 hectares in Argentina; and owns 5 properties totaling 21,329 hectares in Chile.
