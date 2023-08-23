Laffer Tengler Investments Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Laffer Tengler Investments decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,278 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,338,000 after acquiring an additional 13,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $129.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $133.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.79.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.08.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,956 shares of company stock valued at $8,923,120 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

