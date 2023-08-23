Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 150.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,753,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,773,000 after purchasing an additional 166,199 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 11.6% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 336,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,931,000 after purchasing an additional 34,983 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 3.5% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 521,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,435 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 6.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 133,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 0.3% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 182,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen raised Kohl’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

Kohl's Price Performance

Shares of KSS opened at $25.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.17. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $17.89 and a one year high of $35.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average is $24.54.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Kohl's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently -465.11%.

About Kohl's

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

